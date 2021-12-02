GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies extends the use of its bio-sourced isododecane to skincare and haircare products

Global Bioenergies extends the use of its bio-sourcedisododecane to skincare and haircare products

Evry, 02December 2021: Global Bioenergies announces the success of new toxicological studies on its firstcosmetic ingredient, naturally sourcedisododecane, which can now be used in the large markets of skincare and haircare.

In October 2020, an initial phase of toxicological studies paved the way for the use of naturally sourced isododecane produced by Global Bioenergies in the make-up segment.

The 2020 study has now been supplemented by a new toxicological assessment conducted in cooperation with an independent appraisal firm and completed today. The latest assessment approves the use of Global Bioenergies' renewable isododecane in skincare and haircare products, sectors in which isododecane is used in much higher volumes than in the make-up sector. This new phase will allow Global Bioenergies to broaden its proposal to the giants of the beauty and personal care industry in order to increase the overall naturalness of the cosmetics sector.

From 2022 onwards, Global Bioenergies will increase production volumes thanks to the Pomacle unit, which will allow it to serve the make-up market while providing samples to the skincare and haircare markets.

In late 2024, a larger-capacity production plant, plans for which are currently under review, will start operating in order to fully serve these markets.

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Global Bioenergies, said: "We are pursuing our step-by-step strategy of expansion: the first horizon was reached in 2021 with the launch of our own brand, LAST. In early 2022, we plan to reach the second horizon by starting production at the Pomacle unit in order to serve the niche market for make-up ingredients, a high-value market but with limited volumes. By preparing to serve the much bigger skincare and haircare markets, we are already looking ahead to the third horizon scheduled for 2024."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies has developed a process to convert plant-derived resources into a family of compounds used in the cosmetics industry as well as the energy and materials sectors. In 2021, the Group entered the market with the launch of LAST, its own make-up brand with formulas based on a key ingredient produced via its technology. The Company is constantly seeking to enhance the performance of its process while gradually ramping up production capacities in order to supply ingredients to major cosmetics manufacturers, thereby promoting naturalness in the industry whilst improving its carbon footprint. The Company's technology can also be used to produce renewable plastics, rubbers and paints. Lastly, Global Bioenergies is also aiming to help reduce CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Pauline Bayec

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 98 20 50

Email: invest@global-bioenergies.com

Attachment