Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Share Transfer & PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

('Cloudbreak', or 'the Company')

Share Transfer

& PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces the transfer of 14,166,790 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 in Cloudbreak ('Ordinary Shares') at 1.5p per share on November 2nd 2021, by Cronin Services (controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak) to David Robinson, Kyle Hookey, and Rory Kutluoglu all PDMR's of Cloudbreak.

The table below illustrates their holdings in Cloudbreak following the Share Transfer:

Shareholding after

share transfer % of Enlarged Share Capital after share transfer Samuel "Kyler" Hardy* 61,750,365 15.83% David Robinson 5,003,935 1.28% RoryKutluoglu 5,003,935 1.28% Kyle Hookey 4,578,931 1.17%

*Through the entity Cronin Services, controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480 Kyler Hardy, CEO khardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Henrik Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Development hmikkelsen@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Novum Securities

(Financial Adviser) Tel: +44 7399 9400 David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Colin Rowbury Shard Capital Partners

(Broker) Tel: +44 207 186 9900



Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre Blytheweigh

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Cloudbreak@blytheweigh.com Tim Blythe Megan Ray Stellium Services

(Investor Relations) Tel: +44(0)207 129 1205 Cloudbreak@StelliumServices.com www.StelliumServices.com Andrew Wilson Claire Bowden

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Samuel "Kyler" Hardy 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.001



ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction: Disposal of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 4,958,377 d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 2 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: David Robinson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.001



ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 1,558,347 d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 2 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Rory Kutluoglu 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.001



ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 1,558,347 d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 2 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction: