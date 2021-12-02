Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A0JC1Z ISIN: FR0010282822 
Tradegate
02.12.21
15:15 Uhr
69,20 Euro
+1,20
+1,76 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
02.12.2021 | 18:12
SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2022 financial calendar

SES-imagotag publishes its 2022 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in smart labels and IoT technologies for physical retail, today published its financial calendar for the publication of press release and financial communication for 2022.

Event

Date*

Before / After stock market opening

FY 2021 sales

January 27th

after Stock Market close

FY 2021 audited results

March 30th

after Stock Market close

2022 Q1 sales

April 28th

after Stock Market close

Shareholders Meeting

June 23rd

2022 H1 sales

July 28th

after Stock Market close

H1 2022 audited results

September 8th

after Stock Market close

2022 Q3 sales

October 27th

after Stock Market close

Note (*): Those informations are subject to modification.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris

Contact

SHAN - Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz: Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72215-ses-imagotag_pr_financial-timetable-2022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
