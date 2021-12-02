Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 7.1% China Everbright Environment 5.6% Drax Group 5.5% RWE 5.3% National Grid 4.8% Greencoat UK Wind 4.8% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.6% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.4% Fortum 4.1% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.7% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% Clearway Energy A Class 3.5% Acciona 3.0% SSE 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.6% TransAlta Renewables 2.3% Foresight Solar Fund 2.2% Northland Power 2.1% Iberdrola 2.1%

At close of business on 30 November 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 27.7% Yieldcos & funds 25.9% Renewable focused utilities 14.2% Energy storage 7.0% Biomass generation and production 6.8% Waste to energy 5.6% Electricity networks 4.8% Renewable technology and service 3.2% Liquidation portfolio 1.6% Carbon markets 1.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.0% 100.0%

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets United Kingdom 27.2% Global 19.7% Europe (ex UK) 17.5% China 17.2% North America 12.5% Latin America 2.2% India 1.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.0% 100.0%

The percentages shown in the tables above have been rounded. Consequently, the totals shown may not be an arithmetic aggregation of figures that precede them.