Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 2
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Suntien Green Energy
|7.1%
|China Everbright Environment
|5.6%
|Drax Group
|5.5%
|RWE
|5.3%
|National Grid
|4.8%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|4.8%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.6%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.4%
|Fortum
|4.1%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.9%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|3.7%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.5%
|Acciona
|3.0%
|SSE
|2.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.3%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.2%
|Northland Power
|2.1%
|Iberdrola
|2.1%
At close of business on 30 November 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable energy developers
|27.7%
|Yieldcos & funds
|25.9%
|Renewable focused utilities
|14.2%
|Energy storage
|7.0%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.8%
|Waste to energy
|5.6%
|Electricity networks
|4.8%
|Renewable technology and service
|3.2%
|Liquidation portfolio
|1.6%
|Carbon markets
|1.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.0%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|27.2%
|Global
|19.7%
|Europe (ex UK)
|17.5%
|China
|17.2%
|North America
|12.5%
|Latin America
|2.2%
|India
|1.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.0%
|100.0%
The percentages shown in the tables above have been rounded. Consequently, the totals shown may not be an arithmetic aggregation of figures that precede them.
