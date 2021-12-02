Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
PR Newswire
02.12.2021 | 18:22
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy7.1%
China Everbright Environment5.6%
Drax Group5.5%
RWE5.3%
National Grid4.8%
Greencoat UK Wind4.8%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.6%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.4%
Fortum4.1%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.7%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
Clearway Energy A Class3.5%
Acciona3.0%
SSE2.7%
Grenergy Renovables2.6%
TransAlta Renewables2.3%
Foresight Solar Fund2.2%
Northland Power2.1%
Iberdrola2.1%

At close of business on 30 November 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers27.7%
Yieldcos & funds25.9%
Renewable focused utilities14.2%
Energy storage7.0%
Biomass generation and production6.8%
Waste to energy5.6%
Electricity networks4.8%
Renewable technology and service3.2%
Liquidation portfolio1.6%
Carbon markets1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.0%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom27.2%
Global19.7%
Europe (ex UK)17.5%
China17.2%
North America12.5%
Latin America2.2%
India1.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.0%
100.0%

The percentages shown in the tables above have been rounded. Consequently, the totals shown may not be an arithmetic aggregation of figures that precede them.

© 2021 PR Newswire
