

The major European markets opened sharply lower on Thursday and remained firmly in the red throughout the trading day, cutting into the gains from the previous session.



Fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the possibility of lockdown measures weighed on the markets, as did warnings about inflation and interest rates from major central banks.



For the day, Germany's DAX tumbled 209.59 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 15,263.11, while London's FTSE slid 39.47 points or 0.55 percent to close at 7,129.21 and the CAC 40 in France sank 86.12 points or 1.25 percent to end at 6,795.75.



In Germany, Delivery Hero plummeted 7.21 percent, while Zalando plunged 4.98 percent, Infineon Technologies tanked 4.36 percent, Deutsche Post tumbled 3.12 percent, Deutsche Telekom retreated 2.47 percent, Siemens Energy declined 1.99 percent, Deutsche Borse sank 1.35 percent, Volkswagen and Covestro both fell 0.70 percent and Heidelberg Cement rose 0.60 percent.



In London, Darktrace plummeted 8.98 percent, while Scottish Mortgage Investment plunged 4.42 percent, Prudential tumbled 3.31 percent, Rightmove surrendered 2.31 percent, Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.63 percent, St. James Place dropped 1.23 percent, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Rentokil both shed 0.55 percent, British American Tobacco fell 0.51 percent and Tesco eased 0.11 percent.



In France, Orange tumbled 3.25 percent, Michelin Societe dropped 2.98 percent, Sanofi and Vivendi both sank 1.92 percent, Carrefour shed 1.05 percent, Schneider Electric lost 1.00 percent, Sodexo added 0.56 percent, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain slid 0.53 percent, BNP Paribas dipped 0.25 percent, Societe Generale collected 0.23 percent and Credit Agricole eased 0.13 percent.



In economic news, Eurozone producer prices surged in October on higher energy prices, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday. Producer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected to 21.9 percent in October from 16.1 percent in September. The rate was forecast to advance to 19 percent. On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 5.4 percent after climbing 2.8 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 3.5 percent.



The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in October as the economy continued to expand despite supply bottlenecks, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday. The jobless rate came in at 7.3 percent, as expected, and down from 7.4 percent in September. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.



Italy's jobless rate rose in October, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday. The jobless rate increased to 9.4 percent in October from 9.2 percent in September. Economists had expected a rate of 9.1 percent. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 10.1 percent.



