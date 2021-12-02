Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced the launch of its AI Makeup Advisor.

The Revieve AI Makeup Advisor is a market-leading, end-to-end digital makeup experience that engages consumers with an AI-powered selfie analysis, personalized recommendations, and virtual try-on capabilities. With comprehensive first-party data, the Advisor offers brands and retailers a clear understanding of their makeup customers, including how they interact across all touchpoints, empowering them with the intelligence needed to provide a seamless product discovery and purchase journey for consumers.

"Our AI Makeup Advisor is the next generation of personalized digital makeup experiences," said Joonas Hamunen, VP of Product at Revieve. "Not only is it the markets' first all-inclusive personalized digital makeup experience package for brands and retailers, but it helps them take control over the multi-touchpoint customer journey delivering the clarity and direction needed to better target customers and help them feel connected with their favorite brands."

Revieve and Shiseido are already working together on an array of beauty and wellness projects to advance Shiseido's roadmap of becoming the leading personal beauty and wellness company, supporting people in realizing their unique vision of beauty.

"Today we are presenting a solution that our existing brand and retail partners, such as Shiseido, have been craving," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder at Revieve. "Our AI Makeup Advisor offers an integrated and personalized makeup commerce experience that solves the biggest pain point for brands and retailers, which is taking control over the makeup customer journey. Revieve is proudly delivering that today alongside saving lots of our future partners' costs and resources."

The Revieve AI Makeup Advisor launch was announced during a virtual event hosted by Revieve CEO and Founder Sampo Parkkinen, who was joined by Ross Beargie, Beauty Executive and Commercial Director at DCYPHER, and Hannah Cook, Head of Growth Innovation at The Pull Agency.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally driven, personalized brand-experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

