

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market saw early selling pressure on Thursday and spent most of the session deep under water. The market saw a late rally that pared the losses but still ended firmly in the red.



Fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the possibility of lockdown measures saw the SMI cut into the gains from the previous session, as did warnings about inflation and interest rates from major central banks.



For the day, the SMI dropped 88.98 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 12,177.52 after trading between 12,093.37 and 12,211.12.



Among the actives, Compagnie Financiere Richemont retreated 2.05 percent, while Credit Suisse tumbled 1.05 percent, Swisscom sank 0.94 percent, Roche Holding dropped 0.64 percent, UBS Group advanced 0.62 percent, Novartis shed 0.59 percent, The Swatch Group lost 0.58 percent, Zurich Insurance fell 0.31 percent, ABB rose 0.22 percent, Swiss Life Holding eased 0.08 percent and Swiss Re was up 0.07 percent.



In economic news, Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in October. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 0.7 percent in October.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 2.8 percent yearly in October, while sales of non-food increased 2.3 percent, the agency said.



