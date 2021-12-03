Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor "Megaevent" am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf "Strong Buy"
03.12.2021 | 07:46
Elekta's new sustainability-linked bond oversubscribed

Elekta AB (publ) has successfully issued the first sustainability-linked bonds in Sweden with a pure social KPI. The funds of SEK 1.5 billion are intended to contribute to increasing the global access of cancer care in underserved markets.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has issued SEK 1.5 billion senior unsecured sustainability-linked bonds under its Medium Term Note Program (MTN-Program). One of the bonds, in the amount of SEK 1,150 million, has a maturity of 5 years with a coupon of 3 months STIBOR plus 0.90 percent. The other bond, in the amount of SEK 350 million, has a maturity of 7 years and carries a coupon of 1.925 percent annually. The bonds generated great interest and the order book was more than two times oversubscribed.

The bonds are steered by Elekta's Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework and Elekta is the first company in Sweden to issue this type of security based on a pure social key performance indicator. The funds are intended to contribute to closing the global access gap within radiation therapy, fully aligned with Elekta's vision - a world where everyone has access to the best cancer care. The key performance indicator to measure the success is the increased number of linear accelerators in underserved markets.

"Sustainability is a central part of Elekta's strategic framework," says Johan Adebäck, Elekta's CFO. "The sustainability-linked bond highlights this commitment to our ESG agenda and will demonstrate our progress in achieving the goal in a clear and transparent way. It also gives investors an opportunity to contribute to the structural inequalities in access to cancer care across the globe. Today's successful bond issue proves that the financial market wants to be part of our ambitious sustainability work."

Danske Bank and SEB acted as Joint Lead Managers in the transaction and Danske Bank acted as Sustainability Structuring Advisor. Information about Elekta's outstanding bonds and the MTN-Program can be found at elekta.com. Read more here.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

Bujar Bunjaku, Group Treasurer
Tel: +46 72 966 26 47, e-mail: bujar.bunjaku@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-s-new-sustainability-linked-bond-oversubscribed,c3464534

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3464534/1505112.pdf

Sweden_SLBF outcome 2021_EN_final

