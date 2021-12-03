Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

For Immediate Release

3 December 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Ryan Dolder, Managing Director of the Company, purchased 58,827 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of US$0.127 (approximately 9.5 pence per share) through trading in the OTCQB Venture Market, between 29 November and 1 December 2021. Following this purchase, Ryan now holders 9,444,989 ordinary shares, representing 10.49% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

