Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 2
3 December 2021
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
Director Dealing
Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Ryan Dolder, Managing Director of the Company, purchased 58,827 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of US$0.127 (approximately 9.5 pence per share) through trading in the OTCQB Venture Market, between 29 November and 1 December 2021. Following this purchase, Ryan now holders 9,444,989 ordinary shares, representing 10.49% of the issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Dolder
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Rogue Baron Plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Between 29 November and 1 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market