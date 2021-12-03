Reclaim PV has added another partner to its national solar panel recycling and recovery program with South Australian-based manufacturer Tindo Solar committing to a program that will see close to 100% of the solar PV panels that it handles recycled and re-used in the industry.From pv magazine Australia Australian solar panel manufacturer Tindo Solar has committed to a recycling strategy for decommissioned panels, teaming with Reclaim PV in a bid to combat the growing number of used modules which are going to landfill. Australia has one of the highest uptakes of rooftop solar in the world, with ...

