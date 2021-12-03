Anzeige
03.12.2021
Listing of Hepsor AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-03 08:00 CET --


According to the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on November 15, 2021, Hepsor AS additionally issued 854,701 shares will be
listed on Baltic Main List after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. 

The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 02.12.2021.
Proceeding from the above, the aforementioned shares of Hepsor AS will be
listed as of today, December 3, 2021. 

Thus, altogether 3,854,701 shares of Hepsor (ISIN: EE3100082306) will be traded
under the trading code HPR1T on or about December 3, 2021. 







Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
