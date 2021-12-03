Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a South American-focused minerals explorer and developer, announces that copies of the Notice of Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM'), including the Management Information Circular and proxy forms have been posted to shareholders. Copies have also been posted on the Company's website.

As part of the special business of the AGM, the Company is proposing to amend and restate the existing stock option plan (the "Plan") in connection with the de-listing from the TSX and to comply with TSX-V requirements. It is proposed that the Plan is amended to fix the amount of Common Shares of the Company which may be issued under the Plan from and after November 1, 2021 at a total of 18,800,000 Common Shares including 11,746,931 options which are already in issue. This total of 18,800,000 amounts to 9.98% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The AGM will be held on December 23rd , 2021 at 12pm GMT at the offices of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Prince Frederick House, 35-39 Maddox Street, London, W1S 2PP. Shareholders are strongly encouraged by the Board to vote by proxy by completing their form of proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
JamesPope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



