CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA: SUCCESSFUL MARKET LAUNCH OF TWO DEVELOPMENTS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PINEL DOM AND GIRARDIN IS TAX SCHEMES

Press release Sainte-Marie, 3 December 2021, 10.45 am

Successful market launch of two developments eligible for the Pinel Dom and Girardin IS tax schemes

·BENGALI 1 Project in the district of Marie Caze, in Saint-Paul, located near the most beautiful beaches of Reunion Island

·KALOUPILE Project in the new town of Beauséjour, in Sainte-Marie, adjacent to the main city of Reunion Island

CBo Territoria is pleased to announce the successful introduction of its two new residences in Reunion Island, both eligible for the Pinel Dom and Girardin IS tax schemes.

The first residence, BENGALI 1 is located in the Marie Caze district, overlooking the bay of Saint-Paul and the Indian Ocean, and has already sold 70% of its units.

Located just a stone's throw from Saint-Gilles, the famous seaside resort of Reunion Island, BENGALI 1 will have the advantage of being close to the Savanna business district, the city center of Saint-Paul and the largest shopping area, located in Le Port. Marie Caze's unique location allows direct access to numerous facilities, including a high school, a hospital, a commercial and leisure area with a multiplex cinema and a designated natural reserve.

The residence will feature 33 units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, offering unobstructed views overlooking Cap la Houssaye and Saint-Paul Bay.

The apartments and their respective parking spaces will be delivered in early 2023 with a very high standard of services.

On the heels of this commercial success, CBo Territoria will begin selling the BENGALI 2 residence next January, which will include 32 apartments (from one to three bedrooms) for sale in their future state.

As the second residence to be successfully marketed displaying a reservation rate of nearly 40%, the KALOUPILE residence will be located within 5 minutes by foot from the center of the new town of Beauséjour, designed by CBo Territoria in the town of Sainte-Marie, close to Saint-Denis, the capital of La Réunion. Through the link of a green corridor allocated for pedestrians and acclaimed by joggers, it will take advantage of several local shops (bakery, food shops, supermarket, street market, and restaurants) and services (medical center, pharmacy, sports club with tennis, squash, and golf practice). The Duparc shopping center and the Saint-Denis freeway are only a 5-minute drive away.

KALOUPILE will feature 35 home units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms with panoramic views of Reunion Island's northern shore. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Next financial agenda release

2021 revenues: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.

Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

www.cboterritoria.com

