

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) announced that Amy Stirling will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Philip Johnson. Amy is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Virgin Group where she has been part of the senior leadership team. Amy will also join the Board as an Executive Director.



Amy's previous appointments include CFO of TalkTalk Telecom Group plc, non-executive director and chair of the audit & risk committee at the UK cabinet office, non-executive director and chair of the audit committee at Pets At Home Group plc and CFO of The Prince's Trust.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de