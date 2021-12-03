

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - i(x) Net Zero PLC said it plans to launch an initial public offering on AIM including a fundraising by way of a placing, subscription and primarybid offer of new ordinary shares of no par value of the company to raise gross proceeds of approximately 20.0 million pounds. Admission is anticipated to occur in late December 2021.



i(x) is an investing company that provides its shareholders and investors the opportunity to create long-term capital growth with measurable and sustainable impact on the environment and on the communities it serves.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

