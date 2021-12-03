Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 2
[03.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,304,213.19
|111.7339
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,725.00
|EUR
|0
|1,324,943.36
|104.1213
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,333,250.73
|85.5402
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|454,614.00
|EUR
|0
|44,963,445.59
|98.9047
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|461,544.00
|EUR
|0
|46,419,514.85
|100.5744
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|3,291,000.00
|EUR
|0
|32,556,880.85
|9.8927
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,003,693.30
|99.5727
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,718,406.98
|99.1354
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|222,587.00
|USD
|0
|26,150,374.44
|117.4838
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|152,919.00
|GBP
|0
|17,955,895.36
|117.421
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|46,443,449.39
|116.1345
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|71,740.00
|CHF
|0
|7,973,446.83
|111.1437
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de