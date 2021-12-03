Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.12.2021
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 2

[03.12.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BG0J8M6692,221.00EUR010,304,213.19111.7339
Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BG0J8L5912,725.00EUR01,324,943.36104.1213
Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS ShortValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BH05CB83120,800.00EUR010,333,250.7385.5402
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BKP52691454,614.00EUR044,963,445.5998.9047
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BL6XZW69461,544.00EUR046,419,514.85100.5744
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BN4GXL633,291,000.00EUR032,556,880.859.8927
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK01,003,693.3099.5727
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0121,718,406.9899.1354
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BMDWWS85222,587.00USD026,150,374.44117.4838
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BN0T9H70152,919.00GBP017,955,895.36117.421
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BKX90X67399,911.00EUR046,443,449.39116.1345
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.21IE00BKX90W5071,740.00CHF07,973,446.83111.1437
