Taiwanese module manufacturer Inventec Solar has accumulated about $70.2 million of debt.Taiwan-based Inventec, a supplier of notebook computers, servers and mobile devices, has announced that solar module manufacturer Inventec Solar, of which it owns a 47.65% share, has filed for bankruptcy in the Taiwan Taoyuan District Court. "The assets are insufficient to set off its liabilities, the board of directors apply to the court for pronouncement of its bankruptcy," Inventec said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, noting liabilities of TWD 2.2 billion ($70.2 million). The company blamed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...