Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN: A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, continues its expansion into the United States, signing contracts with five new clients, including three physician practices, a home health agency and a hospice provider.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which discusses this news. If this links is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Reliq" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_v43cg2o6/Reliq-Health-a-rapidly-growing-global-telemedicine-company-continues-its-expansion-into-the-US-signing-contracts-with-five-new-clients

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: "As the Omicron variant raises new concerns about COVID transmission this winter, clinicians are even more motivated to keep their high-risk patients healthy and at home. Reliq's iUGO Care platform helps protect chronic disease patients by allowing them to receive high quality healthcare in their own homes, avoiding the potential exposure to COVID and flu viruses in clinic and hospital settings."

These five new contracts will add more than 2,000 new Medicare patients to the company's platform in the first quarter of calendar year 2022 with an average revenue of more than US$50 per patient per month or more than CDN$1.5 million on an annual basis. Onboarding will begin in the new year.

According to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, home healthcare spending in the US alone, by Medicare and Medicaid exceeded US$80 billion in 2019 and has been growing at approximately 10% annually.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company's powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $1.14. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com. Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106427