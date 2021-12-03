Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIKING LINE ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 03, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 189325) VIKING LINE ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Viking Line Abp will be traded as of December 07, 2021. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: VIK1VU0121 ISIN code: FI4000513767 Orderbook id: 242388 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: December 07, 2021 - December 21, 2021 Trading starts: December 07, 2021 Last trading day: December 15, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260