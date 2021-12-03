Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIKING LINE ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 03, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 189325)

VIKING LINE ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of Viking Line Abp will be traded as
of December 07, 2021. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: VIK1VU0121
ISIN code: FI4000513767
Orderbook id: 242388
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: December 07, 2021 - December 21, 2021
Trading starts: December 07, 2021
Last trading day: December 15, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
