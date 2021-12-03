

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK Markit/CIPS final composite Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite reading is seen at 57.7 in November, unchanged from the flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3281 against the greenback, 150.53 against the yen, 1.2237 against the franc and 0.8496 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de