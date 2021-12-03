- (PLX AI) - Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.
- • The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab
TIVOLI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:04
|Tivoli Names Bakkegaard New CFO
|(PLX AI) - Tivoli says Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S as of March 11.• The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab
► Artikel lesen
|11:04
|Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S
|11.11.
|Lady Luck Games launches spook-tacular new slot Villa Vendetta exclusively with Tivoli Casino
|29.10.
|Tivoli Raises Revenue Outlook Again After Good Weather, Fewer Restrictions
|(PLX AI) - Tivoli again raised its revenue outlook for the year after good late summer weather and fewer corona restrictions led to higher activity in the Gardens.• Tivoli raises expectations for 2021...
► Artikel lesen
|29.10.
|Tivoli A/S - Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TIVOLI A/S
|-
|-