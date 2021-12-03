EV Nickel Inc. Update On Corporate Activity

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / EV Nickel Inc. ("EV Nickel" or the "Company") updates about various outcomes of corporate activity.

The Company has issued 810,000 options at $0.75 to officers and directors of the Company, that shall vest at 25% every 6 months, for a total vesting schedule of two (2) years.

The Company has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Integral will trade shares of the Company on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. As compensation for its services, Integral will receive a monthly fee of $6,000. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Integral is an employee-owned business and will provide services from Toronto.

In addition, also in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the Company has engaged:

6ix Inc. ("6ix") for a license to their investor marketing software, for a period of six (6) months. As compensation for its services, 6ix will receive a monthly fee of $6,300. The Company and 6ix are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. 6ix is an employee-owned business and will provide services from Toronto.

Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") for an advertising and investor awareness campaign, for a period of six (6) months. As compensation for its services, INN will receive a gross rate in aggregate $22,800. Currently INN holds no securities in the Company and the two entities are unrelated and unaffiliated. INN is a private company and will provide services from its headquarters in Vancouver.

North Equities ("North") for an investor marketing and lead generation campaign, over a period of six (6) months. As compensation for its services, North will receive $100,000 and be issued 133,333 Stock Options at a price of $0.75, with a vesting schedule over a twelve (12) month period with 25% of the options vesting every three (3) months. The Company and North are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. North is an employee-owned business and will provide services from Toronto.

Adelaide Capital to support the Company's social media efforts, over a period of six (6) months. As compensation for its services, Adelaide Capital will receive a monthly fee of $3,500 and be issued 75,000 Stock Options at a price of $0.75, with a vesting schedule over a twelve (12) month period, with 25% of the options vesting every three (3) months. The Company and Adelaide Capital are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Adelaide Capital is an employee-owned business and will provide services from Toronto.

Integral, 6ix, INN, North and Adelaide Capital are companies with public identities and proven track records. Further detail on each is available through their respective websites.

About EV Nickel

EV Nickel is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel's objective is to grow and advance a nickel business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel, from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has almost 9,100 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified 30km of additional strike length.

This press release contains forward-looking information, including the listing of Common Shares (including the Offered Shares, FT Shares, Warrant Shares, Broker Unit Shares and Broker Warrant Shares) on the TSX Venture Exchange. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EV Nickel believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics, including COVID-19 and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EV Nickel based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

