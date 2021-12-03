

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday, but headed for a third consecutive weekly loss following a more hawkish stance of U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,770.26 per ounce, after having hit its lowest in nearly a month on Thursday amid the prevailing dollar strength and an incredibly hawkish tone of the Fed chair. U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,770.60.



The dollar firmed against a range of currencies after more hawkish remarks from U.S. central bankers, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saying it may be time to pull rate hikes forward to combat inflation.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also said that he's supportive of normalizing policy.



The Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report as well as separate reports on service sector activity and factory orders will be in the spotlight later today as investors await further insights into stimulus tapering and interest rate rises.



If non-farm payrolls figures are strong, it could add to the dollar strength and gold could slide further towards $1,750 levels, analysts said.



