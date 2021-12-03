

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales increased in October after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, as expected, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in September.



Non-food product sales were up 0.4 percent and sales in automotive fuel in specialized stores increased 1.3 percent. Mail orders and internet sales were up 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, food, drinks and tobacco sales dropped 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.4 percent in October from 2.6 percent in the previous month. Sales were forecast to grow 1.2 percent.



Retail turnover on the EU27 gained 0.3 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 2.3 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de