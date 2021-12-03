Blackbird plc: Blackbird and TownNews expand to 80 US TV stations

MOLINE, Ill. and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD; OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird , announces today that Blackbird is now being used by a total of 80 US TV stations for digital news production following TownNews' latest deployment. This is the seventh expansion of Blackbird by TownNews since the partnership began in 2018.

Video production teams at the 80 US TV stations use Blackbird collaboratively to remotely access, edit and publish news content fast to social, web and other digital platforms. When paired with TownNews' Field59 VMS, the latest news stories can be delivered to viewers with unbeatable speed and control using Blackbird's browser-based, easy-to-use and carbon efficient cloud native video editing platform. US TV stations using Blackbird span 35 states.

Over 390 local TV stations in the US produce approximately six hours of news content per day with the industry generating nearly $31 billion in revenues annually. With an estimated 86% of US adults now regularly sourcing their news from digital devices, millions of viewers in the US consume content through the Blackbird and TownNews' Field59 VMS platform.

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Tata Communications, Sky News Arabia, EVS, A+E Networks, Eurovision Sport, BT, NHL, Cheddar News, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 80 US TV stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

