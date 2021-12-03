Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is removed (239/21)

Den 2 september 2021 gavs aktierna i Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Agnafit Bidco AB ("Agnafit Bidco") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Idag, den 3 december 2021, offentliggjorde Agnafit Bidco ett pressmeddelande med information om att Agnafit Bidco återkallar erbjudandet till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SOBI, ISIN-kod SE0000872095, orderboks-ID 36316) ska tas bort. On September 2, 2021, the shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Agnafit Bidco AB ("Agnafit Bidco") to the shareholders in the Company. Today, December 3, 2021, Agnafit Bidco published a press release with information that Agnafit Bidco withdraws the public offer to the shareholders in the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SOBI, ISIN code SE0000872095, order book ID 36316) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.