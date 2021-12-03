Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 13:29
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is removed (239/21)

Den 2 september 2021 gavs aktierna i Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande från Agnafit Bidco AB ("Agnafit Bidco") till aktieägarna i
Bolaget. 

Idag, den 3 december 2021, offentliggjorde Agnafit Bidco ett pressmeddelande
med information om att Agnafit Bidco återkallar erbjudandet till aktieägarna i
Bolaget. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen
för aktierna i Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SOBI, ISIN-kod SE0000872095,
orderboks-ID 36316) ska tas bort. 

On September 2, 2021, the shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover
offer from Agnafit Bidco AB ("Agnafit Bidco") to the shareholders in the
Company. 

Today, December 3, 2021, Agnafit Bidco published a press release with
information that Agnafit Bidco withdraws the public offer to the shareholders
in the Company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SOBI, ISIN code
SE0000872095, order book ID 36316) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
