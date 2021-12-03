Public Offer of AS "Citadele banka" bonds - via Bond Auction

From December 6, 2021 12:00 EET AS "Citadele banka" bonds (ISIN code LV0000880102) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is December 9, 2021 15:30 EET. Up to 4,000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 10 000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate of the bonds is 5% per annum. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000880102. The Subscription process will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: CBLB050031PO (ISIN code: LV0000880102) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: December 6, 2021 from 12:00 until 16:00, December 7-8, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00, December 9, 2021 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date for the Securities subscription: December 13, 2021 All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients The Prospectus and Final Terms in English and the translation of Prospectus summary into Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian languages are available in electronic form on the website of Citadele https://www.cblgroup.com/en/investors/bonds/. Auction rules are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030821