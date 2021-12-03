EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel Initiates Trading on The TSX-V, Ticker "EVNI"

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

After closing its IPO for gross proceeds of $5.4M, EVNI begins trading today on the TSX-V Exchange

EVNI is exploring and advancing the next generation of high grade, Clean Nickel projects, in Ontario, to deliver the metal needed to power the electric vehicle revolution

EVNI's Langmuir Project is 25KM SE of Timmins, with more than 9000 hectares and over 30km of strike length

Langmuir is part of the Shaw Dome, which hosts Kambalda style nickel sulphide mineralization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it begins trading today, on the TSX-Venture Exchange, under the ticker symbol "EVNI".

"We are excited to get out into the public markets and begin telling the world about our wonderful assets, on the Shaw Dome, just south of Timmins" said Sean Samson, President & CEO of EVNi. "The world needs more nickel and especially the type of high grade, Clean Nickel that we plan to build our business around. Decarbonization is the challenge of a lifetime and we plan to source the material that will help the EV companies grow and help address that challenge."

Adelaide Capital is hosting a "New to Market" session with Sean Samson on Monday December 6th at 2pm Eastern.

This can be accessed online through the registration link - https://tinyurl.com/EVNickel

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel's objective is to grow and advance a nickel business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel, from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has almost 9,100 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified 30km of additional strike length.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

For more information visit www.evnickel.com or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

info@evnickel.com

Contact Information

For further information, contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.

EV Nickel Inc.

200 - 150 King St. W,

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

www.evnickel.com

