Freitag, 03.12.2021
PR Newswire
03.12.2021 | 14:22
Statement by the Board of Directors in relation to the withdrawal of the public cash offer by Advent and GIC

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors remains fully committed to Sobi and Sobi's strategy

Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We are as committed as ever to helping people with rare diseases. The Board and I have confidence in Sobi's vision: To be recognised as a global leader in rare diseases. We have taken important steps towards this vision in recent years, and we are proud of the clear progress made.

We have a strong belief in Sobi's strategy and the opportunities ahead. Sobi's strategy is clear, and we are confident that the company will continue to focus and deliver on the objectives: Invest in Haematology, grow in Immunology and Specialty Care, expand globally, and invest in the pipeline. Sobi has several important launches of new medicines as well as R&D projects to advance, while continuing to expand the geographical presence."

Commenting on the bid process, the Chairman said "As we have announced, the Board supported the public offer by Advent and GIC, as we believed in the strategic merit of the transaction. Subsequent discussions regarding the potential execution of the transaction have been directly dealt with between the bidding consortium and Sobi shareholders."

Ending the statement, the Chairman said: "Sobi has a clear mission: To develop and deliver innovative therapies and services to improve the lives of people living with rare diseases. This remains unchanged."

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, Middle East, and Asia. In 2020, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at sobi.com.

