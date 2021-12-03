Royal-Bridge Now Enables Registration with Leading E-wallets

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent times, cryptocurrency trading has become a leading sector in the online trading sphere, mainly thanks to the rise in demand for cryptocurrencies during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, many new online brokers have started offering this type of service, but most fail to deliver quality infrastructure, due to their inexperience in the field. Royal-Bridge , on the other hand, is a veteran brand in the industry and has recently announced that it will expand deposit and withdrawal options for its registered users.

"We want our clients to be able to seize the opportunities in the market without hassle - and to be able to be in full control of their funds," explained Gil McPhahrer, spokesperson for Royal-Bridge. "That's why we've teamed up with the leading e-wallet brands in the market today. This simplifies matters substantially, and allows traders to focus their energies on the market instead of on bureaucracy."

Simplicity is the name of the game

As cryptocurrencies grow more and more popular, their volatility is also prone to increase. That's why traders in today's online cryptocurrency market need a reliable broker at their back, doing everything in its power to make the process as smooth as possible, from the registration phase to the withdrawals at the end of the trading session.

"This move is part of a recent strategic upgrade we've been conducting," added Mc Pharer, "with the end goal of making life as easy as possible for our customers, as far as we're concerned. Let me emphasize, though, that this does not mean that people who choose to transact financially by other means are going to be harmed in any way. We will keep providing access to other funding methods, such as credit and debit cards or wire transfers, as we always have."

About Royal-Bridge

Founded with a goal of serving the European online trading community, Royal-Bridge has quickly grown and become a world-reputed brand, mainly thanks to its vast cryptocurrency offer and its state-of-the-art trading platform. As of today, traders are granted access to tens of leading cryptocurrencies, based on derivatives. All clients are entitled to full support, through Royal-Bridge's team of experienced representatives, regardless of the amount of money they deposit. More information regarding deposit and withdrawal methods can be found on the brand's website.