- (PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine Chairman purchased 215,000 shares.
- • Following the transaction, Mr. Snøve, directly and indirectly, controls 565,000 shares in Aker BioMarine ASA.
|Aker BioMarine ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
|Aker BioMarine aims to double its turnover in four years
|Aker BioMarine ASA: Aker BioMarine's Capital Markets Update and 2021 full-year comments
|Aker BioMarine Targets Annual Revenue Growth 14-18% Towards 2025
|(PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine ambition is to nearly double revenues towards 2025, with targeted annual growth rate of between 14% and 18%.• Aker BioMarine plans for average annual krill harvesting volumes...
