Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 3
[03.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|13,129,164.00
|USD
|129,686.0000
|111,273,888.18
|8.4753
|03.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|360,000.00
|EUR
|0
|3,512,860.16
|9.7579
