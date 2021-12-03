Anzeige
03.12.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Titania Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (629/21)

Listing of Titania Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Titania Holding AB (publ), company
registration number 556887-4274, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Titania Holding AB, applies for admission to trading of its B
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be December 10, 2021 

 As of today's date the company has in total 12 500 000 A shares and 37 500 000
B shares. 



B shares



Short name:               TITA B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 59 000 000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017132129      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242610         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556887-4274       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------









Classification



Code Name    
-----------------
35  Real Estate
-----------------
3510 Real Estate
-----------------






When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 10, 2021, up to and
including December 13, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see page 25in the Swedish prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46 (0)8-684 211 10.
