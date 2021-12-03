Fidelity Asian Values Plc - AGM Statement

Fidelity Asian Values PLC - results of Annual General Meeting

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 3 December 2021 all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

- To renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings;

- The Company's authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue on the date of passing the resolution; and

- the Articles of Association as submitted to the meeting were approved and adopted.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 3 December 2021 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

3 December 2021

Contact for queries:

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 834 798