Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
03.12.21
18:01 Uhr
13,700 Euro
-0,400
-2,84 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,70013,90018:09
13,70013,80018:16
Dow Jones News
03.12.2021 | 17:59
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the registration of amendments to the bonds program

DJ Magnit announces the registration of amendments to the bonds program

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the registration of amendments to the bonds program 03-Dec-2021 / 16:53 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the shares to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The offer and sale of the shares referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation 2017/1129/EU, as amended or superseded). In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the shares will only be available to, and any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN. Magnit announces the registration of amendments to the bonds program

Krasnodar, Russia (December 3, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the registration of the amendments to the Exchange-traded bonds program.

On November 9, 2021 the Board of Directors made the decision to approve the amendments to the Program of the PJSC Magnit exchange-traded bonds of the 004P series with the registration number 4-60525-P-004P-02E of 26.10.2020 (hereinafter "the Program"). Amendments to the Program were registered by the Moscow Exchange (Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS) on December 3, 2021.

The following information has been added to the Program:

-- provisions on the possibility of placement of certain issues of the exchange-traded bonds to be furtheridentified using the words "green bonds" and (or) "social bonds" and (or) "infrastructure bonds";

-- information on the possibility of placement of the exchange-traded bonds via book-building and itsprocedure, including the procedure and terms of disclosure of information on the placement price, interest rate forthe first coupon period;

-- procedure of concluding preliminary agreements;

-- information on the possibility of involvement of the Underwriter for the placement of the exchange-tradedbonds;

-- information that details of organizations, which can render services to the Issuer on organization of theexchange-traded bonds placement will be specified in the Terms and Conditions of the exchange-traded bondsplacement (in case of their involvement);

-- information that the possibility or lack of possibility of early redemption of the exchange-traded bonds,cost, procedure and conditions of early redemption, procedure of disclosure by the Issuer of information onconditions and results of early redemption, as well as other conditions of early redemption of the exchange-tradedbonds will be determined in the relevant Resolution on the issue of Exchange-traded bonds.

Please follow the link below for more information:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
 
 
 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  128284 
EQS News ID:  1254184 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254184&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2021 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.