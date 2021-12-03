DJ ENOGIA, leader of the QualifHY consortium, a collaborative research project on Hydrogen

Marseille, 3 December 2021 - 6.00 p.m.

ENOGIA, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces its participation as leader alongside three key players in the hydrogen sector in the QualifHY consortium.

Three entities are collaborating with ENOGIA on the QualifHY project: Helion Hydrogen Power, a subsidiary of the Alstom group, which manufactures high-power fuel cells, Hysilabs, a start-up focused on a highly innovative hydrogen transport and storage, and LISPEN, a research laboratory of the ENSAM engineering school in Aix-en-Provence, which specialises in energy modelling and is represented by AMVALOR.

The purpose of this research project is to develop a shared platform for testing, qualifying and characterising hydrogen components, systems and industrial processes for fuel cells. Over the next 30 months, each entity will participate in the development of new physical and virtual test bench.

As part of the consortium[1], ENOGIA and its R&D teams will develop a Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FC) intelligent compressor test bench for testing compressors of up to 50 kW. From a technological perspective, this test bench will enable the performance to be qualified and the reliability of the machines to be tested over a long period. The infrastructure could also be used by integrators of heat pumps or other systems using compressors, to test them in operational conditions.

This R&D consortium, virtually unique in France, aims to accelerate the marketing of innovative products in the Hydrogen sector, calling on synergies in terms of resources and skills. This collaborative project creates a real regional ecosystem around Hydrogen, and more particularly the fuel cell, an element identified as key to the energy transition.

The project will benefit from the support of Bpifrance, the Sud regional authority and the Aix Marseille Provence Metropolis.

About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has nearly 50 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.

[1] Note to editors: the consortium agreement between ENOGIA, Helion Hydrogen Power, Hysilabs and ENSAM-Aix: LISPEN research laboratory does not establish any joint venture between the Parties. Although they intend to cooperate as set out in the agreement, each of the Parties acknowledges that nothing in this agreement obliges either of the Parties to enter into any other agreements in the future.

