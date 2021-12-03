Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

03 December 2021

The Company announces that on 03 December 2021 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.5600 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 4,757,186 Treasury Shares 41,724,570 Ordinary Shares

From 03 December 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,724,570.