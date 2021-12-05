Unicommerce ESolutions Private Limited: Unicommerce to invest USD 5 million towards expansion in Middle-east and Southeast Asia; Targets 400% growth in overseas business

- The investment will be targeted towards product enhancement, hiring talent, marketing, and setting new offices

- Consistent growth trajectory and have onboarded 15+ clients in the Middle-east

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicommerce , India's largest e-commerce-focused supply chain SaaS platform, has decided to invest USD 5 million to strengthen its international operations and further expand its presence in the Middle-east and Southeast Asia. The company has been consistently investing and acquiring new clients across the Middle-east and will continue to forge more strategic partnerships in the coming months. After becoming an undisputed leader in India, Unicommerce aims at establishing itself as a preferred choice of e-tailers and retail brands in the region.

Unicommerce will be investing in the areas of product enhancement, setting up offices in Dubai and Riyadh, sales and marketing along with hiring local talent in these regions. With its experience of over nine years and working with clients across sectors in India, Unicommerce has created a truly global product portfolio designed for any e-commerce business. The company has already acquired over 15 new clients in the markets of Dubai, Kuwait and KSA. The current investment will further empower the company to accelerate its expansion plans and achieve a whopping 400% growth in its overseas business.

Sharing his thoughts on the investment, Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, said, "After becoming a leader in the India market, we took a strategic decision of building our presence in the Middle-east. It was one of the most preferred choices considering its growing e-commerce ecosystem. We decided to start with the UAE and KSA market and have recently added the Kuwait region and will be gradually expanding to other countries of the Middle-east and so far, we have received an overwhelming response from companies across various sectors. We spent the initial time researching about the market and now we are in a position to accelerate our Middle-east business at a lightning-fast speed with strong capital infusion focused on client acquisition, creating brand awareness, and continuous product development."

Unicommerce solution comes with 150+ hassle-free integrations which include global marketplaces, website platforms, logistics providers, ERP, and POS systems. The company has worked with over 15,000 customers across India, Middle-east, and Southeast Asia and processes 1 million daily transactions.

Media Contact:

Kinshuk Sindhwani

Communication Manager, Unicommerce

kinshuk.sindhwani@unicommerce.com

