Matrixport Enables Smarter Bitcoin Trades at Favourable Rates with Industry-first 'Buy Below Market' and 'Sell-Above Market' Offerings

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has announced the launch of its first-mover 'Buy Below Market' (BBM) and'Sell-Above Market' (SAM) offerings.

With BBM and SAM, users have the opportunity to buy or sell BTC at a discounted price or at a premium across a range of tenors. The rates will be optimised by Matrixport's system automatically.

John Ge, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Matrixport, said: "With innate fluctuations of BTC price, opportunity cost is commonplace in crypto. Our latest products address this pain point by allowing our customers to enter a BTC position or liquidate at a better-than-market-price. Our offering is designed to remove the stress of timing the market, so crypto trading becomes easier for everyone."

Users can express their views on BTC by selecting from a range of target buy prices at a discount with BBM. The lower the selected buy price and the longer the tenor, the greater the discount rate will be.

For each target buy price option, there are three possible outcomes:

If BTC price settles between the specified range : 50% of the user's fund would be used to purchase BTC at the price of the lower bound. Users will receive BTC bought at the discounted rate and 50% of the fund returned as USDT/USDC;

: 50% of the user's fund would be used to purchase BTC at the price of the lower bound. Users will receive BTC bought at the discounted rate and 50% of the fund returned as USDT/USDC; If BTC price settles at or below the lower bound of the specified range : 100% of the user's fund would be used to purchase BTC at the price of the lower bound and users will receive BTC;

: 100% of the user's fund would be used to purchase BTC at the price of the lower bound and users will receive BTC; If BTC price settles above the upper bound of the specified range: Orders are knocked out and users will get back 100% of their USDT/USDC fund

Conversely, there are three similar outcomes with SAM, with users having the opportunity to sell their BTC at a premium above the current market price. The higher the selected sell price and the longer the tenor, the greater the premium rate will be.

Following the recent introduction of 'BTC U-Range Sniper' and 'ETH2.0 Staking Earn' , the launch of BBM and SAM is a reflection of Matrixport's commitment to continually launch innovative products to make investing easier for both crypto prosumers and novices.

Starting from today, 6 December 2021, users can access and utilise the product at any time. To find out more about how Matrixport's BBM and SAM work, please refer to this product factsheet .

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus CustodyTM, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 250 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com .

