Montag, 06.12.2021

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 
06.12.21
20,310 Euro
PR Newswire
06.12.2021 | 07:28
SKF allocates EUR 300 million to green investments

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has reached a significant milestone, with a total of EUR 300 million now allocated to investments in accordance with SKF's Green Finance Framework. The funding comes from the Group's 10-year Green Bond and is an important part of SKF's focus on reducing its own emissions as well as increasing investments in R&D, production, testing and remanufacturing capacity for products used in industries such as renewable energy generation, electric vehicles and railway applications.

Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO, says: "It's fantastic to be able to see the impact and wide breadth of projects which this funding is supporting. These investments are essential in contributing to the transformation of SKF and the industries which we support."

SKF's Green Finance Framework has been independently evaluated by the Center for International Climate Research (CICERO).

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam
Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517
mobile: 46 722-201 893
e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104
mobile: 46 705-472 104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-allocates-eur-300-million-to-green-investments,c3466307

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3466307/1505831.pdf

20211206 SKF allocates EUR 300 million to green investments

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-remanufacturing,c2988463

SKF Remanufacturing

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/niclas-rosenlew,c2988464

Niclas Rosenlew

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/solar-panels-on-skf-building,c2988465

Solar panels on SKF building

© 2021 PR Newswire
