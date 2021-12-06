Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN) (Euronext Paris: FR0014005DA7), a global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies announced today that it has entered into a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux to manage its own shares listed on Euronext Paris.

The implementation of this liquidity contract, pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Meeting, will be done in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with technical regulatory standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for its maintenance, withdrawal or modification of its admission conditions, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22nd June 2021, applicable as of 1st July 2021.

The following resources will be allocated to the liquidity account:

500 000 euros

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

The liquidity contract may be terminated:

at any time by Exclusive Networks without notice

at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice

without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Our distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. More at www.exclusive-networks.com.

