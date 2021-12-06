Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.12.2021 | 08:04
Binance Custody Pilots Institutional-Grade Crypto Custody Solution in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Binance Custody announced the launch of its custody service which will provide for the safekeeping of virtual assets.

Binance Custody provides institutional clients the ability to securely store digital currencies with leading technology, security and processes in the crypto custody space as well as the expertise to operate a fully compliant custody service.

Backed by a sophisticated infrastructure that serves as the foundation of its platform, Binance Custody allows easy and convenient crypto-transactions and the secure storage of crypto assets. This includes a qualified cold wallet service which boasts a high level of security, including a comprehensive authentication process, MultiSig for withdrawal requests, multi-party computation technology and FIPS 140-2 compliant hardware security modules, among others. Binance Custody users will also have exclusive access to Binance's VIP tier upgrade program for a limited time.

"User protection is paramount for Binance Custody and all initiatives under the Binance ecosystem," said Changpeng "CZ' Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of Binance. "To that end, the building blocks for Binance Custody are based on security, compliance and utility. We're looking forward to piloting this service to our institutional clients in Lithuania and in the future, to other regions."

Binance Custody's qualified cold wallet service is available to institutions in Lithuania from today, with additional features to follow, including shared wallet solutions, access to trading, staking, DeFi and more.

To learn more about Binance Custody, visit: www.binanceinstitutional.com and @BinanceCustody.

