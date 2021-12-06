Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology has developed a new solar panel with 19.5% efficiency that measures 2,036 mm x 1,992 mm x 40 mm and weighs in at 42 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,000 V and has a power temperature coefficient of -0.36% per degree Celsius.Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology, a Canadian building-integrated PV module producer, has released a new 790 W panel with a power conversion efficiency of 19.5%. The Mega HP M790-M1F module is the company's most powerful product. It combines two 395 W panels fused in a single device. It is built with 144 monocrystalline cells ...

