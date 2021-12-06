The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.12.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 06.12.2021Aktien1 CA04058Q1054 Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.2 ZAE000018354 Labat Africa Ltd.3 FI4000480454 Bioretec Oy4 BG1100017190 Telelink Biznes Sarvisis Grup ADAnleihen/ETF1 US87264ACR41 T-Mobile USA Inc.2 US87264ACP84 T-Mobile USA Inc.3 USU88868AZ40 T-Mobile USA Inc.4 AU3SG0002603 Tasmanian Public Finance Corp.5 CH1142754303 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]6 DE000BLB9QQ4 Bayerische Landesbank7 DE000NLB3U47 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-8 DE000NLB3U05 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 US09247XAS09 Blackrock Inc.10 US17136MAA09 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.11 US235851AW20 Danaher Corp.12 NO0011159485 Havila Ariel ASA13 US571748BQ48 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.14 US571748BP64 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.15 US871829BR76 Sysco Corp.16 DE000A3MQER9 GEP Green Energy Production SE17 DE000HLB2938 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 US871829BQ93 Sysco Corp.19 USU88868BA89 T-Mobile USA Inc.20 USU88868AY74 T-Mobile USA Inc.21 IE00BKY4W127 WisdomTree Broad Commodities UCITS ETF