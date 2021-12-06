The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.12.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 06.12.2021
Aktien
1 CA04058Q1054 Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
2 ZAE000018354 Labat Africa Ltd.
3 FI4000480454 Bioretec Oy
4 BG1100017190 Telelink Biznes Sarvisis Grup AD
Anleihen/ETF
1 US87264ACR41 T-Mobile USA Inc.
2 US87264ACP84 T-Mobile USA Inc.
3 USU88868AZ40 T-Mobile USA Inc.
4 AU3SG0002603 Tasmanian Public Finance Corp.
5 CH1142754303 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
6 DE000BLB9QQ4 Bayerische Landesbank
7 DE000NLB3U47 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
8 DE000NLB3U05 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
9 US09247XAS09 Blackrock Inc.
10 US17136MAA09 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
11 US235851AW20 Danaher Corp.
12 NO0011159485 Havila Ariel ASA
13 US571748BQ48 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.
14 US571748BP64 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.
15 US871829BR76 Sysco Corp.
16 DE000A3MQER9 GEP Green Energy Production SE
17 DE000HLB2938 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 US871829BQ93 Sysco Corp.
19 USU88868BA89 T-Mobile USA Inc.
20 USU88868AY74 T-Mobile USA Inc.
21 IE00BKY4W127 WisdomTree Broad Commodities UCITS ETF
