Dow Jones News
AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2021 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE

DEALING DATE: 03/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.2397

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2243448

CODE: PR1Z

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974429 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1Z 
Sequence No.:  128306 
EQS News ID:  1254297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

