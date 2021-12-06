CORRECTION: Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 49/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-06 08:45 CET -- *Information added: INTER RAO Lietuva initial listing/admission *Information added: City Service initial listing/admission PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 07.12.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Takeover offer RIG 08.12.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2021 - Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN Public offering TLN 10.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2021 - TextMagic MAGIC Public offering TLN 09.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2021 - Inbank INBB055031A Public offering TLN 09.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 Citadele banka CBLB062526A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 - Ignitis grupe IGN1L Buyback VLN 14.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 Citadele banka CBLB062526A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 - Citadele banka Public offering RIG 09.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *06.12.2021 INTER RAO Lietuva IRAO Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- **06.12.2021 City Service CTS1L Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2021 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2021 - OA Coffee OACOF Public offering TLN 15.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 Terseta TERB060022FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 Terseta TERB060022FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.