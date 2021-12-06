Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2021 | 08:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terseta: Notice of the intention to issue "Terseta" UAB bonds and their acquisition on behalf of the sole shareholder

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-12-06 08:45 CET --
Notice is hereby given that "Terseta" UAB, legal entity code 303556959, with a
registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius (hereinafter - Company) intends
to issue 8'280'800 (eight million two hundred and eighty thousand eight
hundred) units of non-convertible bonds (hereinafter - Bonds) with a nominal
value of 1 (one) EUR each. The total price of the Company's planned Bond issue
is 8'280'800 (eight million two hundred and eighty thousand eight hundred) EUR. 

The entire Company's intended issue of the Bonds would be acquired by the sole
shareholder of the Company - closed-end real estate investment fund for
informed investors "Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder), by
paying for the acquired Bonds at the Shareholder's expense in accordance with
the Bond Subscription Agreement. 

The planned maturity of the Bonds is 14th of July, 2024. All other terms and
conditions of the Bond subscription and payment will be defined in a separate
Bond Subscription Agreement concluded between the Company and the Shareholder. 

The Bond issue, as provided in the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV
TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue, will be subordinated to
the investors of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 bond
issue, who are represented by Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB. 

Processes of the issue of the Company's Bonds and the payment of the
Shareholder for the purchased Bonds are planned to be completed before 9th of
December, 2021. Funds received during the Bond issue will be used to perform
early redemption of the whole EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES
20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue, together with the payment of accrued
interest and Call premium. 


     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Phone: +370 650 32044
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.