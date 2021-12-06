Follow me to be Healthy with Europe campaign: Follow me to be Healthy with Europe: Three-year digital-first campaign, aimed at inspiring young Europeans to eat more fruit and vegetables, comes to a successful close

- The Follow me to be Healthy with Europe digital-first campaign - having run for three years - was launched by Freshfel Europe and Aprifel, and co-funded by the European Commission, with the aim to increase fruit and vegetable consumption in Europeans aged 18 to 30;

- Since its launch in 2019, the campaign has had a substantial reach generating more than 64 million impressions on social media, through the production and use of videos, infographics, tips and partnerships with e-influencers. It has also generated +1.6 million video views and met with more than 2,500 people during three different events;

- Its success has also been recognised in a video summarising all these activities.

BRUSSELS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the "Follow me to be Healthy with Europe" digital-first campaign - launched by Freshfel Europe and Aprifel in July 2019 - has come to a successful close following its three years aimed at promoting a healthy, balanced diet for 18-30-year-olds in Europe.

Living online under the hashtag #400gChallenge, the goal of the campaign was to encourage young Europeans to increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables to a minimum of 400g a day, to improve and ultimately transform millennials' dietary habits. This is in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) around the consumption of at least 400g of fruit and vegetables a day.

Additionally, with this generation recognised as being hyper-connected and processing much of its content online, the digital-first nature of this campaign allowed it to succeed in raising awareness despite the challenges wrought by COVID-19. Since its launch, it has generated more than 64 million impressions on social media and accrued +1.6 million video views. This was all through the use of 30 videos, infographics and collaborations with more than 20 influencers from six European countries, who encouraged young Europeans to share tips to easily integrate fruit and vegetables into their daily diets. Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the campaign also met with more than 2,500 people during three different events.

Philippe Binard, General Delegate at Freshfel Europe, responded by saying: "Obstacles such as a lack of interest in food and health, minimal knowledge of good nutrition and fear that a healthy diet is too expensive, often means many young people are not integrating enough fruit and vegetables into their diets. We're therefore incredibly proud of the work of this campaign to raise awareness of the simple steps which can lead to a healthier lifestyle, and are grateful for all the support we've had over the last three years towards this goal."

Adding to this, Mathilde Fléchard, European Project Manager at Aprifel, said: "It's brilliant timing to be able to announce this campaign's success during the International Year of Fruit and Vegetables. Following this, we hope to continue educating and inspiring our younger generations to make healthier food choices as they head into adult life, with online platforms once again proving an excellent resource to connect with this generation."

Find out more by downloading the campaign's digital press kit in English here, and take a look at the video summarising its activities and success here.