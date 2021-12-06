Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 3
[06.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,298,760.15
|111.6748
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,725.00
|EUR
|0
|1,324,242.20
|104.0662
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,332,300.15
|85.5323
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|450000
|456,476.23
|98.9329
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|461,544.00
|EUR
|0
|46,434,329.83
|100.6065
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|7,841,000.00
|EUR
|0.00
|77,619,408.09
|9.8992
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,004,358.52
|99.6387
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,730,579.51
|99.1453
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|222,587.00
|USD
|0
|26,105,848.36
|117.2838
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|152,919.00
|GBP
|0
|17,922,727.09
|117.2041
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|46,357,011.81
|115.9183
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|71,740.00
|CHF
|0
|7,958,617.02
|110.937
