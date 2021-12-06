Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges Introduce Foreign Shares Trading List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 6, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq Baltic exchanges launched a new service - First North Foreign Shares Trading List. This service will allow investors to trade company shares that have a primary listing on other regulated markets of the European Economic Area (EEA) or are traded on multilateral trading facilities. "We are delighted to present new service to the Baltic investor community. This service will further increase trading and investment opportunities for Baltic investors," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. As of December 6, 2021, the shares of two companies listed on the Polish market, City Service SE and AB INTER RAO Lietuva, will start trading on the First North Foreign Shares Trading List. First North Foreign Shares Trading List is a multilateral trading facility without the status of a regulated market on which exchange conducts trading in shares even though the shares are not listed, i.e., they are not admitted to trading on the lists of the Nasdaq Baltic regulated market. The provisions of the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules apply to membership, trading in financial instruments, and settlement on the First North Foreign Shares Trading List, just as on the regulated market. The Nasdaq Baltic exchanges oversee the trading of shares on this list, while oversight of the issuers takes place in the markets where they have applied for listing and/or admission to trading. "With the Nasdaq First North Foreign Shares Trading List we are giving Baltic investors the added ability to trade shares on the Baltic market which are currently listed on other EEA regulated markets or are traded on multilateral trading facilities. We hope that through members' initiative, the number of shares on this list will increase and investors will be able to acquire those securities on the local market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange will be the legal administrator of the First North Foreign Shares Trading List. At present, only those shares may be admitted to the First North Foreign Shares Trading List for which settlement can be made in Nasdaq CSD SE (central securities depository). About First North Foreign Shares Trading List First North Foreign Shares Trading List is administered by the operator of the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius (the Exchange) and means the multilateral trading facility not having the regulated market status, as defined in the Law on Markets in Financial Instruments of the Republic of Lithuania and other legal acts. First North Foreign Shares means shares which are already admitted to trading on a regulated market or a multilateral trading facility within the EEA, where the issuers has applied for admission to listing and (or) trading. The issuer is not subject to the disclosure requirements of the Exchange. The issuer is subject to applicable disclosure requirements based on the legislation of the issuer's home member state and the rules of the regulated market or the multilateral trading facility where the issuer has applied for admission to listing and (or) trading. The Exchange will provide investors with information (e.g. links) about the issuer and the regulated market or the multilateral trading facility where the issuer has applied for admission to listing and (or) trading. More information about the rules of the First North Foreign Shares Trading List is available here. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. 