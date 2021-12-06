Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2021 | 09:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges Introduce Foreign Shares Trading List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 6, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that Nasdaq Baltic exchanges launched a new service - First North
Foreign Shares Trading List. This service will allow investors to trade company
shares that have a primary listing on other regulated markets of the European
Economic Area (EEA) or are traded on multilateral trading facilities. 

"We are delighted to present new service to the Baltic investor community. This
service will further increase trading and investment opportunities for Baltic
investors," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of Nasdaq
Baltic Exchanges. 

As of December 6, 2021, the shares of two companies listed on the Polish
market, City Service SE and AB INTER RAO Lietuva, will start trading on the
First North Foreign Shares Trading List. 

First North Foreign Shares Trading List is a multilateral trading facility
without the status of a regulated market on which exchange conducts trading in
shares even though the shares are not listed, i.e., they are not admitted to
trading on the lists of the Nasdaq Baltic regulated market. 

The provisions of the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules apply to membership, trading
in financial instruments, and settlement on the First North Foreign Shares
Trading List, just as on the regulated market. The Nasdaq Baltic exchanges
oversee the trading of shares on this list, while oversight of the issuers
takes place in the markets where they have applied for listing and/or admission
to trading. 

"With the Nasdaq First North Foreign Shares Trading List we are giving Baltic
investors the added ability to trade shares on the Baltic market which are
currently listed on other EEA regulated markets or are traded on multilateral
trading facilities. We hope that through members' initiative, the number of
shares on this list will increase and investors will be able to acquire those
securities on the local market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of the
Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. 

Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange will be the legal administrator of the First
North Foreign Shares Trading List. 

At present, only those shares may be admitted to the First North Foreign Shares
Trading List for which settlement can be made in Nasdaq CSD SE (central
securities depository). 

About First North Foreign Shares Trading List

First North Foreign Shares Trading List is administered by the operator of the
regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius (the Exchange) and means the multilateral
trading facility not having the regulated market status, as defined in the Law
on Markets in Financial Instruments of the Republic of Lithuania and other
legal acts. First North Foreign Shares means shares which are already admitted
to trading on a regulated market or a multilateral trading facility within the
EEA, where the issuers has applied for admission to listing and (or) trading.
The issuer is not subject to the disclosure requirements of the Exchange. The
issuer is subject to applicable disclosure requirements based on the
legislation of the issuer's home member state and the rules of the regulated
market or the multilateral trading facility where the issuer has applied for
admission to listing and (or) trading. The Exchange will provide investors with
information (e.g. links) about the issuer and the regulated market or the
multilateral trading facility where the issuer has applied for admission to
listing and (or) trading. More information about the rules of the First North
Foreign Shares Trading List is available here. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Relations Contact:
Daiva Tauckelaite
+ 370 62055127
daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.